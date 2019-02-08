Final stand-up tour for comedy legend Francis includes visit to Sheffield venue

Stand-up legend Stewart Francis has embarked on an epic tour of the UK and Ireland. This is no ordinary tour, however, for it is, sadly, his very last (well, as a stand-up comedian anyway) and one of the dates is at Sheffield Memorial Hall on April 11.

Into The Punset is the name of this tour, and it sees Stewart hold back the tears as he says goodbye to the good showgoers who have made his job such great fun over the last decade or so.

But as a fully-paid up comedian, who takes his vocation very seriously to boot, through the tears is a constant desire to arouse boundless joy in his audience.

So expect some tears, yes, but more to the point expect the veritable barrel of laughs that can be expected of a punmaster of Stewart Francis’s calibre, the acclaimed star of Mock The Week and Live At the Apollo.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has been a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade. Check him out while you can.