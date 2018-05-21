Family show A Square World comes to Notts libraries

A Square World, a quirky and heart-warming story about being left out in a world made for everyone but you, is one of the first events to take place as part of Inspire’s new status as an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO).

The NPO funding, will see a whole range of programmes aimed at children and their families taking place in libraries across the county.

Alongside family theatre there will be family music concerts, a ten-week music course for under 5s, commissioned arts projects (with the chance to work alongside the artists), digital art projects, sessions in local schools and much more.

Peter Gaw, Inspire’s chief executive commented: “We are delighted with the upcoming projects we’ll be running as part of our NPO status. We are immensely proud of the work we have done in recent years to develop our cultural and arts provision, and are thrilled that this investment will allow us to expand on this and we look forward to welcoming new visitors and audiences into our libraries across the county”.

A Square World, programmed with The Spark Arts for Children, follows three friends who, when the daily routine of their lives changes, must adapt their world so they can keep playing together.

Created by Daryl Beeton, this quirky non-verbal story, set to an original soundtrack, uses simple design and elements of surprise to create an ever evolving and imaginative world. A place where we discover anything can happen once we think differently and rip up the rule book.

Inspire is a charitable community benefit society who deliver culture, learning and libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council. For more information visit www.inspireculture.org.uk

A Square World will be performed at Beeston, West Bridgford, Newark, Southwell, Worksop and Retford Libraries between Wednesday, May 30, and Friday, June 1. For existing library members tickets are £3 per child and free for accompanying adults.

Tickets for non-library members are £5 per ticket (child or adult). Full details and booking can all be found online at www.inspireculture.org.uk/popup.

Membership to Inspire is free and you can sign up at your local Nottinghamshire County library or online at www.inspireculture.org.uk/join.