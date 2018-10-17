Competition: Tickets up for grabs to see Masque Productions perform Spamalot in Mansfield

Mansfield-based Masque Productions will be performing the hit musical Spamalot at the town’s Palace Theatre next month.

Performances will take place from November 6-10 and we have teamed up with them to offer three pairs of tickets to the matinee on November 10 in our latest competition.

Spamalot has a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, music by Idle and John Du Prez, and is lovingly ripped off from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It is based on the laughter-packed original script by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

Spamalot is a show that has wowed audiences wherever it has been staged with its riotous tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, packed full of great songs and comic scenes.

All tickets are £14 and you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Name the tallest member of the Monty Python team.

Email your answer, name, address and daytime number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk with ‘Spamalot’ in the subject line. The prize is supplied by the promoter, and you MUST agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win.

The first three correct entries drawn after noon on October 30, will win the prizes. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final.