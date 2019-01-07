Comic Hal comes to the area on latest tour

Popular British comedian Hal Cruttenden is to perform at Sheffield Leadmill on January 19 and Nottingham Glee Club on March 13.

Hal has extended his UK tour due to popular demand, with 22 extra dates, including two in the area.

After a two-year hiatus from touring, Hal is back with a new show entitled Chubster.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road,” says Hal. “I’m not actually that sociable naturally but I love chatting to my comedy fans because we’ve immediately got something in common. We both love me!”

He asked his teenage daughters what title would best sum him up. They said ‘Chubster’. Hal’s now back on the 5:2 diet and onstage in a show that not only touches on being a middle-aged, middle class father of fat-shaming teenagers but also introduces us to new problems like his struggles with IQ tests, political zealots and the trauma of supporting the England rugby team. Photo by Steve Ullathorne