Comedians will raise a laugh for good cause at Giggle Aid in Sheffield

Giggle Aid returns to Sheffield for a tenth year, with a star-studded line-up that is not to be missed.

Among those taking part will be rising star comedian Tez Ilyas, currently appearing in his own show in BBC Radio Four.

The British Red Cross’s annual comedy night Giggle Aid takes place this year at The Leadmill, Sheffield on Sunday, December 9.

Among the other comedians taking part are Mitch Benn, Tanyalee Davis, Tony Law, Carl Donnelly, Glenn Moore, Jonathan Mayor, all hosted by Sully O’Sullivan. With this stellar line-up, the British Red Cross is looking to sell out, so avoid disappointment and book your tickets now.

Tez Ilyas appeared this week on The Apprentice: You’re Fired and Live at the Apollo. His comedy features a witty yet sophisticated treatment of current issues.

All comedians are donating their time to raise funds so that the Red Cross can help people whose lives have been devastated by crises and disaster, in Sheffield, Yorkshire, the UK and overseas.

Attending Giggle Aid will give you a night of hilarity while also knowing that you are supporting the work of the Red Cross, including emergency response and wheelchair loans here in Yorkshire.

With a mixture of cabaret style and row seating, food and drinks available, and a raffle and auction going on throughout the night, Giggle Aid is a night out not to be missed.

Purchase tickets online for only £12 at www.redcross.org.uk/Giggle, or contact Helen Whale on 0113 201 5256.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne