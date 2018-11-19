Come along to Clumber Players’ meet and greet session

The Clumber Players would like to invite budding actors and theatre practitioners to an evening meet and greet at The Acorn Theatre in Worksop this December.

Back, in the winter of 1979, a group of drama enthusiasts gathered together and devised a plan to bring Shakespeare to the north of Nottinghamshire.

The group hailed from various amateur dramatic societies around the Worksop locality and had always dreamed individually of putting on a classical play, though none had the support or means to make their dream a reality alone.

By pooling their resources, this group of talented thespians were able to perform Twelfth Night for the first time in the summer of 1980, in the open air setting of Clumber Park.

Though this production had been intended as a one-off, its success, coupled with the enthusiasm of the group, led to the building of a permanent stage on the west wall of Clumber’s Turning Yard which, with great pride, they gifted to the National Trust. Hence, the Clumber Players were born.

For more than three decades, come rain or shine, the Players presented classical theatre to the crowds of Clumber Park. And for the vast majority of those years there were no other outdoor theatre productions to compete with their popularity within a fifty-mile radius.

Today the Players are supported by individuals from Worksop, Retford, Doncaster and Nottingham. In recent years, they have taken to performing the works of Shakespeare in the relative comfort of the Riding Hall at Thoresby Park, although a return to the magic of open air is proposed for a potential collaboration with Creswell Crags.

You can get to know the cast and crew of past productions, discover their plans for 2019 and see how you could be involved by coming along to the meet and greet session. Whether it’s treading the boards, building sets or stage management that takes your fancy, there’s something for everyone regardless of age or experience.

Interested readers should email contact@clumberplayers.org.uk for more information on when it will take place.

You can also follow the group on Facebook via @ClumberPlayers or on Twitter via @clumber_players