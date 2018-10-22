Check out Unanima’s latest play at Mansfield venue

Unanima Theatre’s new play ID can be seen at The Old Library Media & Arts Venue, Leeming Street, Mansfield, on October 31 and November 1.

ID is a play that explores identity and who we are.

Unanima Theatre is a Mansfield-based professionally led company of adults with intellectual disabilities who use devised theatre to explore themes and issues relevant to all.

Through bold experimental styles and innovative storytelling we co-produce work that challenges audiences to think differently about disability.i

In IDM, Sunny is different. Sunny doesn’t fit in. Sunny rules her world.

Join Unanima’s unique company of storytellers whose 14 voices tell the story of Sunny, a young woman with Down Syndrome, as she explores her own identity and saves everyone else’s.

Each performance lasts for around an hour and the production is aimed at those aged 12 and over.

Tickets are on a ‘Pay what you can’ basis and can be booked by visiting https://www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/

Performances are open to all and Unanima have specifically scheduled the Wednesday daytime performances to accommodate audiences from day service, colleges, schools and organisations that support people who may not be able to attend in the evening.