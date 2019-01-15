Check in for Benidorm Live and see familiar faces from the TV

Benidorm Live recaptures the sun, sea and Sangria experiences of Brits abroad and the staff in a Spanish hotel who have to look after their every whim.

Here is a quick reminder of the key players who will be visiting a theatre near you. Catch the show at Sheffield Lyceum from January 21 to 26 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 25-30.

Poolside fun in Benidorm Live!

Jake Canuso plays Spanish bartender Matteo

Sherrie Hewson plays the formidable hotel boss Joyce Temple-Savage.

Janine Duvitski plays nervy holidaymaker Jacqueline.

