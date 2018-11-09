Chance to take tea with Playhouse stars Gatiss and Scarborough

Mark Gatiss, Sherlock Holmes scriptwriter and lead in Nottingham Playhouse’s current production The Madness of George III is offering to take a fan out for afternoon tea as part of a charity auction.

The League of Gentleman star Gatiss, and his Olivier-award winning co-star Adrian Scarborough - a familiar face from sitcomes Gavin And Stacey and Miranda - will be taking bids for the ‘money-can’t buy’ experience in order to raise funds for Nottingham Playhouse’s 70th Anniversary Fund.

The exclusive auction will be hosted during Nottingham Playhouse’s 70th Anniversary Gala, which takes place Thursday, November 22.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive at Nottingham Playhouse said: “Afternoon tea with Mark Gatiss and Adrian Scarborough is the first of many amazing prizes we’re due to offer at our exclusive 70th Anniversary Gala auction.

“Many people don’t realise that Nottingham Playhouse is a charity, and so we are continually looking to raise funds for the important work we do at the theatre, and within the community. We hope to raise a total of £25,000 through our Gala event, so watch this space for the announcement of even more exciting ‘money-can’t-buy’ prizes.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event, sponsored by Nottingham-based firm Russell Scanlan, which includes the evening performance of five star rated The Madness of George III, a star-studded drinks reception, access to the exclusive auction and post-performance party.

Stephanie added: “We’re so grateful that Mark Gatiss and Adrian Scarborough are supporting our work and very thankful to our Gala sponsor Russell Scanlan.

“The Gala is set to be lots of fun, with a number of famous faces due to join us at the event – we want it to be a chance for people to get dressed up, enjoy an amazing show and raise money for causes that really do make a huge difference to people in Nottingham and the East Midlands.”

The event, which also marks 70 years of the Playhouse, will be raising money in support of its 50:50 ticket appeal, SHINE children’s workshops and artist development programme Amplify.

Other auction prizes include:

A walk-on role in this year’s Nottingham Playhouse pantomime, including four tickets to watch.

Nottinghamshire County Cricket team signed cricket bat and shirt.

Original and authenticated ‘Dead Funny’ programme from 1994, signed by Zoë Wanamaker and cast.

Nottingham City Transport Double Decker driving experience for 4.

Signed Sat Bains book, ‘Too many Chiefs only one Indian’

Mark Gatiss as George III’ drawing, by Mark Gatiss himself.

A framed flyer for the Tennessee Williams play ‘Vieux Carre’, for its Nottingham Playhouse European premiere in 1978, signed by Tennessee Williams himself and donated by Tom Huggon, Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

Tickets for the Gala are priced at £80 per ticket and can be purchased at Nottingham Playhouse box office, in person or over the phone. Group and corporate discounts are available. Playhouse Pass holders can also buy individual tickets in varying prices with 15 per cent off.

For more information, visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk