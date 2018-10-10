Catch Caine’s new stand-up show at Nottingham Comedy Festival

Stand-up comedian and podcast maestro Simon Caine will be performing his latest live show at Nottingham Comedy Festival next month.

His third solo show is called Sex, Drugs and Other Things I Never Do and can be seen at Nottingham’s Barley Twist, based on Carrington Street, on Saturday, November 3.

We don’t always get the ending we want in life. Simon is 31 years old. In his head he feels 18. By this age, he thought he’d have his dream flat, dream girl and dream job. He’s single, lives at home and performs comedy for a living (one out of three isn’t bad).

If you’re the kind of person (ie a living human) who feels younger in your head than the age you would tell people, this is the show for you. The show is designed to make you laugh and think in equal measure.

If you like Pina Coladas, and deep emotional pain, if you’re anxious in public, come and see Simon Caine.

Simon - the man behind podcasts Ask The Industry and The Audio Time Capsule - has been performing stand up for more than seven years. He has done in excess of 1,000 gigs and two Edinburgh Fringe solo shows (full runs) as well as two subsequent national tours.

Here is a list of awards he’s come close to winning: finalist in the Laughing Horse New Act (2014), Reading New Act Competition (2012), You Must Be Joking (2011) as well as a two-time finalist at the London Comedy Store Gong Show.

Entry to the gig is £6. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. For more on Simon and his show, see http://simoncaine.co.uk/2018Tour