Book now to see great show - and help raise money for a good cause

Get your tickets now to see In The Quirks Theatre Company performing a show called The Missing Girl of Grigglewood.

The production is an original comedy written and performed by In The Quirks Theatre Company (ITQT) and can be seen The Acorn Theatre in Worksop on Friday, September 28.

Not only is this a show that you will want to see, but the company will be using ticket sales to help give something back to the community, donating towards a sensory garden at a dementia care home in Retford.

Multi-award winning ITQT is a fresh and diverse company, formed after studying physical theatre together at university.

In the show, a young girl named Rose mysteriously goes missing in the tiny town of Grigglewood, leading her brother Peter, and her father on a wild goose chase to find her.

On their journey throughout the town they meet the strange and outlandish residents of Grigglewood. However, they get themselves into deeper trouble than they bargained for. Will they stop at nothing until they find their precious Rose?

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure filled with physical theatre, live music and dark comedy. But remember...nothing and nobody are as they seem.

The show at the Acorn Theatre starts at 7.30pm and lasts for approximately 60 minutes. It features mild language, sexual references and dark humour. The company has rated it a 12 parental guidance show.

To get your tickets, go to http://www.acorntheatre.net/events/123/31/The-Missing-Girl-Of-Grigglewood or https://m.facebook.com/inthequirkstheatre/

You can also call 01909 501817.