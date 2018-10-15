Blyth Players will perform Blackadder Goes Forth next month

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see Blackadder Goes Forth, which is being performed next month by Blyth Players.

The production is based staged to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and it can be seen at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, on November 8-10.

Blackadder Goes Forth was famously written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton for the BBC in 1989 and is to be directed here by Adam Betts and Andrew Robinson.

Tickets cost £10 and the production is for those aged 12 and over. For tickets, you can see www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or call 07784 916250.