Benidorm Live is a must-see treat at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this week

Forget Brexit, at least for this week, and book yourself in for some guaranteed sunshine at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, writes Tony Spittles.

There, until Saturday, the theatre’s doubling up as the Solana Hotel as staff and holidaymakers make sure the fun factor’s turned up to the maximum in the stage debut of the hit TV series Benidorm - Live.

Any disappointment shown by the comedy’s legions of fans when the ITV award-winning series put up the closed shutters after ten years have surely been dispelled by writer Derren Little who has shown there’s still fun to be had in the hospitality trade with this touring production, featuring six of the show’s most iconic characters.

Taking up from where the TV series ended, this Costa Blanca escapade sees a well-to-do couple, chartered accountant Ben Perkins (Bradley Clarkson) and his particularly obnoxious wife, Sophie (Serena Giacomini), arriving at the hotel just as it faces a takeover.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes manager Joyce Temple-Savage (Sherrie Hewson) suspects some big business wheeling and dealing and rallies the troops when she suspects that the new owners have planted a spy as a guest at the Solano putting the hotel’s future and their jobs at risk.

Benidorm fans were out in force on the opening night as Hewson was the first of the six principals to be greeted by applause and whoops from the audience, a warm welcome that was also accorded to tour guide Sam (Shelley Longworth), seedy barman Mateo (Jake Canuso), sex-mad holidaymaker Jacqueline (Janine Duvitski) and Blow and Go team Kenneth (Tony Maudsley) and Liam (Adam Gillen).

The hair salon duo had some of the sharpest lines in the show, many of which would have been bleeped on TV, while taking the honours for innuendo was Jacqueline, whether she was reminiscing about the attributes of her late partner, Donald, or choosing a sausage in cider meal to go with her Harvey floorbanger drink.

The versatile, revolving set of the first half - reception, office, hair salon and poolside - was replaced after the interval with a night at Neptune’s Bar with the club’s very own singer Asa Elliott as guests enjoyed an evening of karaoke cabaret amid frantic efforts to unmask the spy.

This song-packed evening also showcased some gems from the team, whether it was Liam trying to escape the attentions of Jacqueline’s OCD friend Derek Williams (Damian Williams) before taking the mike for a song that was anything but “unforgettable”; Kenneth’s decidely different dance as a senorita to the 15-strong cast belting out the finale number, Y’Viva Espana.

For further details of show times for this must-see holiday treat and ticket prices (£20 to £48.50), contact the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 5555 or you can click here to see the venue’s website.

Photos by Paul Coltas