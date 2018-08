Sandi Toksvig is to perform live show National Trevor at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 7.

The host of QI and the Great British Bake Off brings her new touring show to Nottinghamshire next year.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes and some terrible baking from the host of two of TV’s most popular shows. Don’t expect tap-dancing, needlework or headstands.

For ticket details, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.