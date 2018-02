Series winners Rak-Su head the line up for the X Factor Live tour at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena this week.

Sean and Conor Price, Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen are also on the bill.

The show in Sheffield on Friday, March 2.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2ob8CpL, http://bit.ly/1BQcmzr or http://bit.ly/2BxSkzl