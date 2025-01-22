Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was another dramatic episode of The Traitors on BBC 🕵️‍♂️

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors has returned to TV for the final week of its third season.

The fate of three faithfuls was hanging in the balance after the latest cliff-hanger.

Fans only have three episodes left before finding out who won.

After four agonising days, The Traitors is back and the stakes are higher than ever. We are just a couple of nights away from the final and a winner - or winners - will soon be crowned.

The ‘coming soon’ teaser at the end of last week promised one player would get an “extraordinary power” and fans quickly attempted to figure out what it could be. It led to some speculating that a role from the social deduction game Werewolf could be added to the BBC blockbuster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was murdered in The Traitors tonight?

The Traitors Claudia Winkleman does country meets gothic glam in this cardigan by self Portrait. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Euan Cherry

At the end of last week’s run of the BBC show (Friday January 17), three faithfuls were on the shortlist for potential targets for ‘murder’. The fates of Joe, Jake and Leanne were left in the balance.

After a long old wait it was revealed today (January 22) that Joe had been murdered and would be leaving the game. Minah described it as a “sad one” and Charlotte highlighted him as being a “loud voice” and a potential risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was confirmed at breakfast, with no wild twist like the start of previous week which saw a hunt to find the missing faithfuls. Just seven players were left standing at this point.

Who was banished in episode 10 of the Traitors?

Minah came in to breakfast with a few question marks - as Freddie had set his sights on the last remaining OG Traitor. It might be part of why her odds on winning have drifted.

Jake came in to breakfast all guns blazing, questioning Alexander over his vote the night before. He also came to the conclusion that it “had to be a man” and narrowed it down to Freddie or Alexander - with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie followed up with his hunch on Minah with Charlotte before the challenge - and she didn’t go out of her way to defend her fellow Traitor. He also questioned why Jake was “still here”.

He told Leanne that he “never once doubted you” and said he would never write her name on his board. However Jake soon brought Freddie’s queries about Minah to her attention - with Jake wondering if it was because he was trying to distract from his own guilt.

During the mission, Frankie had her eyebrows raised by the way Minah tried to push her as one of the answers and wondered if it was a sign of her being a traitor.

After the mission for the day, Frankie brought this up to Freddie in the kitchen. Jake brought his theory of a male Traitor to Alexander and tried to swing him towards voting for Freddie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne brought up being picked as “two-faced” up to Minah, wondering if it could refer to the marked in the ceremony of truth. But then she also brought up Freddie’s earlier statement about how he would never put her name down and wondered if that was a misdirection.

At the roundtable the “wolf” of the group went first, with Jake bringing up his theory of the male traitor. He threw out both Freddie and Alexander.

Leanne also wondered if Alexander was a traitor because he came in late and he is the only player who is left from the ‘death match’. Freddie made a bit of a misstep about “not having doubts”.

He then raised why Jake is being kept in the game - and brought Minah’s name up as potentially protecting him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander followed up with Minah, saying perhaps they needed to change track and go for someone that hadn’t been brought up before. Jake did say that Livi had named Freddie and had also picked Linda and she’d turned out to be a traitor.

Jake and Leanne then pointed suspicion at Alexander because he had voted for Linda at an earlier roundtable and she had got very angry. Implying that it could be a traitor getting angry and a traitor.

Charlotte came out with a soft backing of Minah - while also not shutting the door on suspicion.

For a first time in The Traitors history, Minah corrected Alexander for misspelling her name. It was a tight vote with Freddie, Minah and Alexander all getting votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it came down Charlotte who turned on her fellow Traitor and cast the deciding vote. Which meant that Minah was banished - and revealed she was a Traitor.

How did players vote tonight?

Jake voted for Freddie

Alexander voted for Minah

Minah voted for Freddie

Leanne voted for Alexander

Francesca voted for Minah

Freddie voted for Minah

Charlotte voted for Minah

What was the mission in The Traitors tonight?

Claudia teased the mission at breakfast asking the remaining players if they could “think three steps ahead”. They also started to wonder if it would be a chess themed challenge.

And the prediction turned out to be correct. It was a game of chess - with a giant hooded Traitors chess piece that moved around the board by itself.

Claudia told the gang to “think and move like a Traitor” - and it was revealed that the traitors were asked questions the night before and the players had to try and guess the answers. Each correct one added more money to the prize fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first question was: “Who is the leader of the pack?” They went with Jake and he moved the wolf piece to his square - it turned out to be the right answer.

It was followed by the arrival of a snake piece and the question was: “who’s slipping under the radar?” The answer was Minah and that was the one the players went with - Freddie did remind the others a traitor could have picked themselves for this one.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

The third question was: “Who is the most two-faced?” The group picked Alexander for the piece and it was wrong - with the Traitors having picked Leanne.

Next up was a skull piece and the question was: “Who is the biggest threat to the Traitors?” The players went with Jake and it was correct - meaning the Traitors picked him as both biggest threat and leader of the pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fifth and final question was: “Whose voice is the most irrelevant?” In a flashback it was revealed that the Traitors picked Francesca - who put herself forward - and the group went with Charlotte after she volunteered - so it was the wrong question.

They added £6,000 to the prize fund. But the mission was not done yet - as the last shield of the game was left, ahead of the final murder of The Traitors 2025. In a throwback to the days of the armoury, the players picked between seven boxes and Leanne successfully picked the one with the shield in.

Who is at risk of murder?

Following the departure of Minah, Charlotte had to recruit and picked Freddie. He now has an ultimatum and was summoned to a face-to-face meeting in the dungeon.

He faced a choice to become a Traitor - and discover that Charlotte was under the cloak. Freddie had to pick between joining team Traitors or be murdered straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a voice over he said: “I’m absolutely fuming.” But added that he had no choice - and accepted the invitation.

They then headed to the turret and plotted the final murder of the 2025 series. Charlotte decided to withhold the fact that Leanne had the shield from Freddie - in a bid to trap him in a mistake.

Jake, Frankie, Leanne and Alexander were named as potential targets. With Charlotte heavily steering Freddie towards picking Leanne and falling into her trap.

Who do you think will win The Traitors? Let me know by email: [email protected].