There are some alternatives to Ticketmaster as the Coldplay queue begins this morning

Coldplay fans will be able to secure tickets at alternatives to Ticketmaster as seats for the band’s world tour begin this morning.

The band is in the middle of the Music Of The Spheres tour. Chris Martin and co have performed 177 live shows, with the huge stadium tour beginning on March 18, 2022. This month they announced new gigs in Hull and in London’s Wembley Stadium and tickets are on sale at 9am on Ticketmaster here.

The Ticketmaster queue is open but fans can choose alternative sites if they want to secure tickets.

Fans will also be able to go to SeeTickets for tickets and SeatUnique for hospitality at the shows but the majority of tickets will be available on Ticketmaster only. SeeTickets will have a more limited selection than Ticketmaster but may not have as many seats available as the ticketing giant.

Meanwhile Seat Unique is selling official hospitality packages for the tour and fans can secure a seat in one of Wembley’s corporate seats.

Coldplay is also offering fans a final chance to secure tickets for just £20 to the shows as part of the ‘Infinity Ticket’ scheme. The band says it will offer sets of two tickets together in limited numbers in November and they will charge just £20 for a ticket. Tickets are randomly allocated in seats across the venue, from the back row to the front of the venue.

The new dates are:

18th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22nd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

23rd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

26th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

27th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

30th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

31st August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London