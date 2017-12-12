The Overtones are back for Christmas

The Overtones are back at Sheffield City Hall this weekend with their annual Christmas show.

Since breaking through in 2010 with their debut Good Ol’ Fashioned Love, the group has established their reputation as an act with the unique ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisitely crafted vocal harmonies.

It’s no wonder that they have now sold more than a million records and had five UK top five albums.

In Sheffield they will be back celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with a stocking rammed full of Christmas crackers in the shape of good old festive classics such as White Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Let It Snow.

The show is on Friday, December 15 and ticket are at http://bit.ly/2iD2PGR