Worksop band The Orphans return to The Frog in Worksop this weekend for a Christmas special

Fans can expect a festive soundtrack of soul, Motown, garage, Northern and mod tunes from the 60s by the likes of Otis Redding, Toots & The Maytals, James Brown, The Specials, Marvin Gaye, Frankie Valli, Willie Mitchell and more.

The gig is on Saturday, December 23.

For details, go to http://bit.ly/2B164Au