The Fat Friends are in Sheffield

West End star Jodie Prenger, X Factor winner Sam Bailey and England cricket ace Andrew Flintoff star in Fat Friends: The Musical at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre this week.

Join the infamous group of TV’s most loveable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmers by the lovelorn Lauren whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting in to the wedding dress of her dreams.

Packed full of warmth, life and weight loss this new stage show reunites your favourite foodie friends in an eagerly anticipated musical brimming with hope, humour and heart.

The star cast also includes Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton, Natalie Anderson, star of Emmerdale and West End hit Wicked, fellow West End star Joe Montague and Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy.

The show is on all this week until Saturday, February 17.

Tickets are on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2nTjlG7

Please note: Due to circumstances beyond his control, Andrew Flintoff will not be appearing in the Thursday, Friday or Saturday performances.