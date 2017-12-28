The Dead Boys are still young, loud and snotty on tour

Punk rock pioneers and provocateurs The Dead Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark first album, Young, Loud and Snotty, with a worldwide tour and a special re-recording of the classic record, entitled Still Snotty: Young, Loud & Snotty at 40.

Formed in Cleveland in 1976, The Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervour of bands like the Stooges and the New York Dolls with a new level of intense energy.

Their debut album, released in 1977, was a landmark record in the birth of hardcore punk and produced one of the first great punk anthems, Sonic Reducer.

Their latest UK tour includes dates at The Corporation in Sheffield on February 1 and Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 7.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2kPJhzP (Nottingham) or http://bit.ly/1OWWvC7 (Sheffield).