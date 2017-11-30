The Blues Revue are off the bench in Clowne

Stepping in as super-subs, The Blues Revue are back at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Scheduled band Egypt have unfortunately had to cancel their show.

But The Blue Revue have been able to step in to take their place.

The group is combination of members of the Bakerlight Blues Band, Mag 7 and Maison Rouge.

Founded in 2015 they play a brand of blues, rock, funk and soul that spans American and British influences played by experienced musicians with a genuine love of the genre.

Their Clowne gig is on Sunday, December 3.

For details go to www.clownebluesclub.co.uk