That’ll Be The Day returns to the Majestic Theatre in Retford next week with their Christmas show.

The UK’s most popular rock & roll variety show celebrates the festive season with all your favourite Christmas classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s, plus plenty of hilarious comedy.

The show is on Thursday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 and £23.50 on 01777 706866.