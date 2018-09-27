Take That tickets go on sale this week

Take That will be playing two shows in Sheffield next year - and tickets go on sale this week.

They bring their Greatest Hits Live 2019 tour to FlyDSA Arena on April 15 and 16.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 28, at 9.30am.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are Take That in 2018 and continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history.

Formed as a five piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at No.2 & No.1 respectively. Third album ‘Nobody Else’ confirmed their global domination, selling more than six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the other four members reunited for 2005’s The Ultimate Tour. This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three No.1 albums in just four years.

Robbie’s return for 2011’s ‘Progress’ saw them break the record for the fastest selling album of the 21st century and fastest selling tour of all time in the UK. Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange left the remaining three members to release ‘III’ and 2017’s ‘Wonderland’, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

Their longevity and ability to create relevant, timeless pop music has taken Take That to the summit of British pop music and their re-imagined greatest hits album ‘Odyssey’ will celebrate their place as the one of the world’s greatest ever bands.

Tickets for their shows at FlyDSA Arena range from £60.50 to £108.90, available from https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk or ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56.