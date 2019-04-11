Take That at Sheffield Arena: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know

Pop sensations Take That bring their Greatest Hits tour to Sheffield this weekend – and here's absolutely EVERYTHING you need to know about their four Arena dates.

The trio kick off four nights at the FlyDSA Arena on Friday – with further dates on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Take That

Gary, Howard and Mark will be blasting out all the hits from their career – and what's more, they will be joined by Rick Astley as support.

Here's all you need to know about the show - from the times, what they'll play, how to get there and where to eat and drink.

WHEN IS IT?

April 12, 13, 15 and 16.

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

6pm: Doors Open

7.25pm: Rick Astley

8.30pm: Take That

10.30pm: Event Ends

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yep, 80s icon Rick Astley will get the Arena warmed up with all his classics including Never Gonna Give You Up, Together Forever and Whenever You Need Somebody as well as his more recent musical successes.

WHAT WILL THEY PLAY?

It is being billed as the Greatest Hits Live Tour so expect all your TT favourites. Back For Good, Never Forget, Could It Be Magic, Relight My Fire, Shine, Greatest Day and The Flood are all pretty much certain to feature, along with a few forgotten classics and rarities.

There’s also likely to be material from the trio’s latest album Odyssey.

Previous Take That shows in Sheffield have been a riot of colour, costume changes and pyrotechnics and lots of theatrics – so expect to be truly entertained from start to finish.

If you haven’t got tickets, don’t worry. The show from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on June 8 will broadcast live into 600 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on that day from 8pm. Tickets are available at www.takethat.com/livecinema

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Arena from Sheffield city centre is not really advised. It is an hour's walk with a distance of three miles.

Buses:

The Arena is served by several bus routes from both Sheffield City Centre and Meadowhall. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times.

Trams:

The Arena tram stop is only a two minute walk from Sheffield Arena. A conductor is on every tram so there is no need to buy a ticket before you board.

There are two routes, depending from where you board:

Meadowhall Interchange to Sheffield Arena

Trams every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak). Journey time 6 minutes.

Sheffield Midland railway station (City Centre) to Sheffield Arena

Trams every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

The tramstop is at the rear of the station (follow the tram signs from the central footbridge). Board any tram from the tram platform nearest the station. Leave this tram at the next tramstop (Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge) then cross to the opposite platform. From Fitzalan Square board a tram showing Meadowhall as the destination and leave the tram at the Arena/ Don Valley tramstop. Journey time around 20 -30 minutes (depending on time of day).

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams to the Arena.

Taxis:

The Arena's preferred taxi firm is Mercury Taxis. You can contact them on 0114 266 2662 for prices and more information. Taxis drop off outside the Arena.

Trains:

The nearest railway stations are Meadowhall Interchange and Sheffield Midland, both of which are connected to the Arena by buses and trams.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Sheffield Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF.

The Arena is signposted (with brown signs) from Sheffield Parkway. If you are travelling from the M1, leave at junction 33.

The are nearly 1,000 on-site car parking spaces available in Car Parks A & B with an additional parking facility at Car Park C within a one minute walk from the venue for 200 cars.

Car Park A - Attercliffe Road

This car park is recommended for those travelling from the M1 J34, Meadowhall and the North.

Car Park B - Broughton Lane

This car park is recommend for those travelling from the M1 J33 and the South.

Car Park C - Great Central

This car park is open on all events, but advance pre-paid tickets only go on sale when Car Parks A&B have sold out, and as a result, it is highly unusual for the Arena to sell this car park in advance of the show day. This car park is located a one minute walk from the venue and can be accessed through the entrance on Greenland Road. There is a 2.1 metre height restrictor at the entrance and is recommend for those travelling from the M1 J33 and the South. Car Park C is locked 1 hour after the end of a show

To guarantee on-site parking at the Arena, parking tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or on 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the box office. Pre-purchased car park tickets will be posted to you in advance and are cheaper than those purchased on the day.

Once you have purchased your car park ticket, on the day of the event you can usually access the Arena car park from 3pm unless otherwise stated and leave at any time - unless there is another performance when you will have to vacate the car park by a given time.

Please ensure your car park ticket (whether pre-paid or purchased on the day from the car park attendant) is clearly displayed when you leave your vehicle in the Arena car park.

Bike/motorcycle parking

There is no charge if you chose to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show and park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to but there is no shelter or locker facility.

CAN I STAY OVER?

The Arena has several partner hotels which are located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. They are the Hampton by Hilton Sheffield, Carlton Park Hotel, Welcome Inn, Ibis Budget Sheffield Arena and Ibis Hotel Sheffield City Centre. Visit http://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/plan-your-visit/local-accommodation/ for details of hotels.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Arena has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses, ranging from hot foods such as burgers, hot dogs, pizza and chips to crisps, ice creams, sweets and snacks.

There are bars selling beer, bitter and other bottled soft drinks.

It may be a requirement at some shows that all drinks purchased are poured into plastic containers.

There are no seating and table areas in which to consume your food and beverages, but you can take your purchases into the Arena and consume them in the comfort of your own seat.

Only food purchased on the premises may be consumed in the venue.

Food and drink outlets accept cash and debit/credit cards through contactless and chip and pin payment machines. There is also a cash machine located in the venue on Green Concourse (charges of £1.50 per transaction apply to cash withdrawals).

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

There are baby changing facilities in the ladies toilets on both the ground floor level at Entrance C and on concourse level. There is also baby changing facilities in the gents toilets on both the Red and Blue concourse.

No smoking is allowed inside the venue, but a pass-out system operates allowing people to smoke outside in a designated area.

There is no cloakroom facility at the Arena.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

There are two popular pubs close by to the Arena - the family pub Arena Square Table Table which offers a wide range of food and drink (address is 3 Arena Court, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 2LF Tel: 0114 243 2320) and The Noose and Gibbet which is situated at 97 Broughton Lane and is directly opposite the Arena (Tel: 0114 261 7182).

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Diners are spoiled for choice with a vast array of eating options available over the road at Valley Centertainment. The leisure park, which has hundreds of parking spaces (but note there is a parking enforcement scheme in operation) boasts Five Guys, Bella Italia, Burger King, Chiquito, Coast To Coast, Frankie and Benny's, Handmade Burger, Harvester, Nando's, Pizza Express and Subway.

If you've got plenty of time to spare, there's also a Cineworld cinema, Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Laser Quest, Monkey Bizness indoor play centre and Paradise Island Adventure Golf.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

Friday: Light cloud and a gentle breeze

Saturday: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Monday: Light cloud and a moderate breeze

Tuesday: :Light cloud and a gentle breeze

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit Sheffield Arena on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SheffieldArena/ follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/SheffieldArena or visit http://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/

CAN I STILL GET A TICKET?

The Arena box office can be contacted on (0114) 2565656.