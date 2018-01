Synner are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

For those who love their live rock, this Nottingham band has plenty of what you want playing classic rock and metal covers of hits by the likes of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, UFO, Iron Maiden, The Scorpions, Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, Ozzy Ozbourne, Saxon, Whitesnake and more.

The gig is on Saturday, January 27 and details are at http://bit.ly/2DtRIMu