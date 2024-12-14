Don’t get caught out by the TV schedule 📺

Strictly Come Dancing will crown a winner for 2024 tonight.

Just four couples are left - but only one can win.

The Glitterball Trophy will be lifted in just a few hours.

Pete Wicks became the 11th celebrity to depart the dancing show in last week’s semi-final. He just missed out on making the final after losing out in the dance-off after landing in the bottom two in week 12.

The four remaining couples will dance for the chance to lift the Glitterball Trophy tonight (December 14). Make sure you don’t get caught out by the timing - as a clear favourite has been named.

What time does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

Fans are being reminded that the final of Strictly will start quite early on Saturday evening. It is scheduled to begin at 6pm - so make sure you have that noted down.

It is an earlier start than previous episodes, so make sure you don’t get caught out. And viewers will be treated to an extra length episode.

How long is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

You can’t say that the BBC are shortchanging fans when it comes to the final of Strictly Come Dancing. It is a truly feature length episode airing tonight (Saturday).

Scheduled to start at 6pm, as mentioned above, it will run until 8.35pm meaning it will last for more than two hours. In fact the total runtime will be 2 hours and 35 minutes - which is longer than plenty of movies.

Is the Strictly result announced tonight?

Unlike the previous weeks of the competition, Strictly Come Dancing will not be split over two nights. Viewers will not have to wait until a results show on Sunday to find out the winner of the 2024 final - it will all take place in tonight’s episode.

