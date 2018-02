Stereophonics will play Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week.

One of Britain’s biggest bands, the Welsh rockers come to Nottingham on their latest major UK arena tour, following the release of their new album Scream Above The Sounds, their 10th studio album, 20 years after their debut Word Gets Around.

Support comes from Ten Tonnes and the gig is on Monday, February 26.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2pDnkZR