Star medium Steve Holbrook has Sheffield date

World renowned psychic medium Steve Holbrook brings his talents back to Sheffield this weekend as part of his latest UK tour.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five

soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

He recalled “This was very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me”

An ex-hairdresser Steve feels that the years he spent behind the chair at a busy salon in Leeds, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book for their hair cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one.

Steve was always the busiest stylist, and had a six-week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately.

“He said: “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away.”

He now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, and by communicating with them, helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.

He continued: “One lady’s mum came through to her and said to the daughter ‘don’t forget the brown Prada handbag on Friday’

“The lady replied to me ‘I’m putting it in my mum’s coffin on Friday, she only died five days ago, who would know this information?’

Another person who benefited from Steve’s ability is Jane MacDonald, the singer and co-presenter of ITV’s Loose Women.

Steve met Jane in a spiritualist church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

She didn’t believe it, but the year after it came true, and she was the star of docu-soap The Cruise, which led to her having the biggest-selling debut album of all time.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities through his tours over the years, including £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000

for MacMillan and almost £30,000 for PACT, a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country.

His latest visit to Sheffield is at the Doubletree by Hilton on Sunday, March 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 in advance on 01823 666292 or £18 on the door.