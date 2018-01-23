Spend an evening with Aggers and Bumble in Nottingham

Cricketing legends Jonathan Agnew and David Lloyd will be performing An Evening of Aggers and Bumble at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next week.

For the last five years. Evenings with Aggers have been delighting audiences all over the country.

Now, following in the footsteps of Geoffrey Boycott, Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann, Aggers teams up with cricket’s number one maverick national treasure, David Bumble’ Lloyd.

One of the most popular figures in the game, David Lloyd played for Lancashire and England, coached both Lanacashire and England and is now a highly entertaining commentator with Sky Sports, having previously been part of the Test Match Special team with Aggers.

Former Leicestershire and England bowler Jonathan Agnew has been the BBC’s cricket correspondent for many years and is one of the most recognisable voices on the radio as the lynchpin of the Test Match Special team.

Their Nottingham show will be a fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evening for cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike and there will be an opportunity for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions.

The event is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers Association and we are raising money from the evening which will go to the organisation’s Benevolent Fund.

It all takes place on Monday, January 29 at 7.30pm and tickets are on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2DFJU8f