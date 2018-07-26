Soap star Gaynor to show off cooking skills at Clumber Food Festival

British actress and Lorraine show cook Gaynor Faye will be showing off her culinary skills at this year’s Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park, held on September 16-17, in her food festival debut.

Best known for her roles on ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale, Gaynor has recently been sharing her love of home cooking by appearing in the kitchen on Lorraine, cooking traditional Yorkshire recipes.

Gaynor will be demonstrating her favourite recipes in the Celebrity Cookery Theatre on Sunday, September 16, alongside Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire.

Born and bred in Leeds, Gaynor is a proper Yorkshire lass, which is reflected in her cooking. Her favourite recipes include Roasted Barnsley Chops, Yorkshire Tea-marisu, Whitby Crab Risotto, and Rhubarb and Custard Crème Brulee.

Gaynor said: “I’m very excited to be making my Food Festival debut in the stunning grounds of Clumber Park. I can’t wait to share my passion for cooking and regional produce with likeminded food fans.”

The daughter of award winning writer Kay Mellor, Gaynor played the much-loved Judy Mallet in Coronation Street and is currently residing in the Emmerdale village as Megan Macey.

Festival of Food and Drink organiser Bev Channell said: “We’re very excited to welcome Gaynor to Clumber Park in what will be her first appearance at this type of event. Being on the South Yorkshire border, Gaynor’s style of cooking fits perfectly with our visitors.”

Now in its sixth year, the Festival of Food and Drink hosts 150 mouth-watering producers showcasing their food and drink. The festival vibe is enhanced by live music throughout the weekend, with the stage area surrounded by Street Food vendors and Pop-Up Cafes.

For more, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.com