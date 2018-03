Lord Huron have announced they will play The Plug in Sheffield later this year.

The LA band is coming to the UK this autumn in support of new album Vide Noir, out on April 20.

Frontman Ben Schneider found inspiration fpr the album wandering restlessly through LA at night.

He said: “I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey across dimensions, and out into the cosmos.”

Their Sheffield date is on October 27 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2oiIoT5