Nominated for Best Duo at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, O’Hooley & Tidow are live at The Greystones in Sheffield this month.

The pair will be playing songs from their new album, WinterFolk Vol 1, which has been produced with BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Ben Walker.

Their Sheffield date is December 15, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2kQrDPz