Sgt Pepper is going on a Magical Mystery Tour to Sheffield

The Sheffield Sgt. Pepper Project takes place at the O2 Academy in the city this weekend when a 30-piece live band will perform the whole of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in tribute to its 50th anniversary.

And the show will also feature a full performance of The Magical Mystery Tour album as well.

What started out as a few musicians at the Tramlines Festival in the city has become a spectacular musical project.

The band will be joined on vocals by Sheffield legends Steve Edwards and Jack Weston – aka Kid Conventional.

The show is on Saturday, November 25 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2xSXccM or http://bit.ly/2l3vp8y