Severance season 2: what time is episode 9 out on Apple TV Plus? Schedule explained
- Severance is in its second series on Apple TV Plus.
- The show is releasing episodes weekly on streaming.
- But what time can you expect the next episode to come out?
Severance’s highly anticipated second series is reaching a boiling point. The acclaimed sci-fi drama has just a few episodes left in 2025.
The Apple TV hit returned in January after almost three years away from the screen. Unlike Netflix, Severance episodes are released weekly - giving fans time to make theories and speculate.
See who is in the cast for Severance season two - and see our favourite theories so far. But what time will the next episode be released?
When does Severance’s next episode come out?
The show is barrelling towards the conclusion of its second series - which is incredible as it feels like it only just returned yesterday. Apple TV Plus will be releasing episode nine today (March 13) in the US and tomorrow (March 14) in the UK and Europe.
The final episode of the season will arrive in a week’s time - on Thursday March 20/ Friday March 21.
What time is Severance’s next episode released?
Severance releases its latest episode in a prime slot for American viewers - but one which proves a bit more inconvenient for British fans. The ninth episode of series two will be released at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET today in America.
Due to the difference in time zones, Severance is usually released at 2am GMT. However because daylight savings time started in the US last weekend, it will actually arrive slightly earlier at 1am.
What to expect from Severance this week?
Apple TV is keeping a tight-lip on what to expect from Severance before episodes are released. They have dropped a brief episode description for The After Hours which reads: “Outie Mark and Devon team with an unexpected ally to enact a plan. Innie Helly investigates Mark’s absence while Dylan receives hard news.”
What have you made of Severance’s second series so far? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].