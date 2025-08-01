31 of the best family-friendly activities to take place around Nottinghamshire over the holidays
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Schools have broken up, and we are officially knee-deep in the 2025 summer holidays.
- For those who haven’t plotted an itinerary of events for the young ones (and older lot too), we’re here to help you occupy August.
- Here are our picks of some of the best activities still taking place around the region before schools return at the start of September.
By our count, those of you in the Nottinghamshire area have managed to survive the start of the summer holidays – and for that, we commend you.
So, how about the remaining month of August to fill if vacations abroad are not on the cards this year? Perhaps the more recent tradition of a ‘staycation’ might instead be financially more viable as the march towards ‘Back to School’ commitments starts to creep in more and more.
It’s going to happen – but until then, get your planner out as we might be of some help.
We’ve taken a look across event listings throughout Nottinghamshire throughout the summer holidays to pick out over 35 ideas to entertain the whole family. Be it festivals or nature trails, there’s something for everyone, including those budgeting before Christmas.
So, what caught our eye ahead of schools returning in September? Take a look below at our current calendar of ideas!
School holiday events taking place in Nottinghamshire in 2025
All information is accurate as of the time of writing. For more information, please refer to the links provided for the activities below.
August events
- August 2: Water sports launch at Adventures - Adventures at Mill Waters, Mansfield
- August 2 - August 25: Robin Hood Festival 2025 - Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre & National Nature Reserve/The Major Oak, Edwinstowe
- August 4 - August 8: Kids Summer School - We Love Musicals - Nottingham Arts Theatre, George Street, Nottingham
- August 4 - August 15: Ranger & Junior Ranger Academy - White Post Farm, Mansfield Rd, Farnsfield, Newark
- August 5: Broxtowe Summer Play Days - Inham Nook Recreation Ground, Chilwell
- August 7: Broxtowe Summer Play Days - Coronation Park, Eastwood
- Until August 7: Summer Holidays at Go Ape - Go Ape Sherwood, Sherwood Pines, Edwinstowe, Mansfield
- Until August 7: Schools Out Summer Club! - Mansfield Rd, Farnsfield, Newark
- August 8 - 10: Gloworm Festival - Thoresby Park, Newark
- August 8 - 10: Ashfield Show - Sutton Lawn, Lawn Ave, Sutton-in-Ashfield
- August 9 - 10: Step into the Ice Age: Hands on Prehistory at Creswell Crags - Creswell Crags Museum & Heritage Centre, Crags Road, Welbeck
- August 10: Paw Patrol Live! - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham
- August 10, 16, 19, 27: The Hundred 2025 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- August 11: Broxtowe Summer Play Days - Ilkeston Road Recreation Ground, Stapleford
- August 15: Dog-Friendly Summer Night! - White Post Farm, Mansfield Rd, Farnsfield, Newark
- August 16: Beeston Summer Fete - Broadgate Park, Beeston
- August 17: Nottingham Carnival - Victoria Embankment, Nottingham
- August 17: Ashfield Food & Drink Festival - Hucknall High Street and Market Place, Ashfield
- August 21 and 24: The Original Nottingham Ghost Walk - Kids & Families Edition - Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem, Nottingham
- August 23: The National Rabbit Festival - East Midlands Conference Centre, University Park, Nottingham
- August 25: August Bank Holiday Family Fun Day at Southwell Racecourse - Rolleston, Southwell
- Until August 26: Professor Temple's Punch & Judy - Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton
- Until August 31: Summer Holidays - Newstead Abbey & Gardens - Newstead Abbey & Gardens, Ravenshead
- August 30: Summer Night Live! - White Post Farm, Mansfield Rd, Farnsfield, Newark
- Until August 31: Summer Holidays - Newstead Abbey & Gardens - Newstead Abbey & Gardens, Ravenshead
- Until August 31: Summer Holidays - Nottingham Castle & Grounds - Nottingham Castle, Lenton Road, Nottingham
- Until August 31: Summer Holidays - Wollaton Hall & Deer Park - Wollaton Park (Formal Gardens), Wollaton Road, Nottingham
- Until August 31: Nottingham Beach - City by the Sea - Old Market Square, Nottingham, NG1 2BY
- August 31: Steaming Sunday at Nottingham Industrial Museum - Nottingham Industrial Museum, Wollaton Park, Wollaton, Nottingham
Throughout August and beyond the holidays
Do you have an event that falls within the remaining month of school holidays in Nottinghamshire? Drop an email to the writer of this article for potential inclusion, or to make us aware of any future half-term events you may have in the 2025/2026 academic year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.