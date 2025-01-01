Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SAS Rogue Heroes is back after more than 2 years 📺

SAS Rogue Heroes is back for a highly anticipated new season.

It is created by Peaky Blinders’ mastermind Steven Knight.

The show’s attention will shift to Europe for the latest batch of episodes.

After more than two years away, SAS Rogue Heroes is back and bigger than ever. The hit series will be serving up a double dose of action to blow away the cobwebs in 2025.

The show was created by the mind behind Peaky Blinders - Steven Knight. It will see the action shift to mainland Europe and it follows the dramatic conclusion to the end of season one.

Make sure you aren’t caught out by the TV schedule with two episodes on this week. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is SAS Rogue Heroes on tonight?

The show will air at 9pm on BBC today (January 1) and at the same time tomorrow (January 2). Each episode will last an hour and will finish at 10pm - and will air after The Traitors.

The series will have six episodes in total, the same amount that it had for the first season. It will air on BBC One and be available on catch up on iPlayer.

Jack O’Connell in SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 | BBC/Banijay Rights/Dino Sertovic

When is the next episode of SAS Rogue Heroes?

Don’t get caught out as the second episode will air just 24 hours after the premiere on January 1. It will be on BBC at 9pm on January 2.

What to expect from the new season?

The second season of SAS Rogue Heroes follows on from the dramatic conclusion to season one and rejoins the troops in spring, 1943. The BBC adds: “Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

“But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?”

What has been the best thing you’ve watched on TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].