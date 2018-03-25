Rustle up this delicious dessert

Mixed BerryWorld berry fondue

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

For the fondue:

200g dark chocolate (or a mix of dark & milk if you prefer)

150g double cream

100ml milk

Optional: A splash of liqueur (amaretto or cointreau is delicious), to taste

To serve:

400g of BerryWorld berries

Wooden skewers or cocktail sticks

Method

Thread two or three of the berries onto skewers or cocktail sticks and arrange on a plate.

Add all the fondue ingredients to a heatproof glass bowl and set over a pan of barely simmering water, making sure the base of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow the chocolate to melt very gently into the cream and milk, stirring frequently until you have a smooth creamy sauce.

Transfer the warm sauce to a fondue pot set over a low flame and serve immediately with the raspberries to dip in. If you don’t have a fondue pot, then leaving the bowl over a pan of warm water will help keep it liquid and dippable for longer.