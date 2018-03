Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are live at Sheffield City Hall this weekend.

The band returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating 40 years of the iconic Rumours album.

The show will feature the legendary Rumours album note-for-note and in its entirety, plus many other Mac classics.

The gig is on Saturday, March 24 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2pex1Ms