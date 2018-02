Rufus Wainwright will play Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this June.

The gig is part of a run of 10 UK headline shows the singer-songwriter has announced for this year.

Rufus has released eight studio albums in his career, including the landmark Want One and the classic Rufus Does Judy, which was nominated for a Grammy

His Nottingham show is on June 23 and tickets are at www.trch.co.uk