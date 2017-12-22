Search

Ross Noble is coming to Sheffield City Hall

Ross Noble brings his new tour El Hablador to Sheffield next autumn.

The Geordie comedy legend is back on tour following a stint in the West End playing Young Frankenstein, and fans can expect more of hilarious, often improvised, flights of fancy.

He said: “Expect the unexpected, unless you’ve seen me before, then you know what to expect.

“But I might not do that, then again, I might.

“I expect it will be one of those two options.”

His Sheffield show is on October 20 and tickets are on 0114 2789789 or http://bit.ly/2ytMDxi