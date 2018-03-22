Robert Temple is being outrageous in Retford

Controversial comedy hypnotist Robert Temple is coming to Retford as part of his Live & Outrageous Tour.

One of the best young magicians in the country in his youth, he still cites the late Paul Daniels as his inspiration.

But he has, for now, moved away from the family entertainment of Daniels, to create a show which is edgy and outrageous but falls in line with the strict regulations governing stage hypnotism – although it still led to Manchester Council trying to ban him..

He said: “No-one has ever done a show like this on a scale like this, a bit Chubby Brown but with hypnotism.

“The audience knows what’s in store and nobody is hypnotised against their will.

“It’s an evening where people can forget all about their inhibitions – literally.”

He is coming to Retford on April 28 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2hGPs7d

Please note: This show is not for anyone easily offended