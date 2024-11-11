This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Let Robbie Williams entertain you in 2025 with a series of just announced tour dates

Robbie Williams has announced a series of UK performances scheduled from May 2025.

The ‘Angels’ singer is set to perform in Edinburgh, London, Manchester and the Royal Crescent in Bath.

Here’s the dates for your calendar and when you can buy tickets to see Robbie Williams on his upcoming tour.

Superstar Robbie Williams has revealed a series of UK tour dates set to take place across May and June 2025 earlier today (November 11 2024.)

The singer is set for a widespread tour of Europe, with four dates taking place across the United Kingdom, kicking off with a huge show at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 31 2025 and culminating with a performance at the Royal Crescent in Bath on June 13 2025.

Speaking about the upcoming UK shows, Williams said: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon”

Support on the tour comes from Lottery Winners on all Williams’ UK dates, while Rag‘n’Bone Man will be acting as support for both the Edinburgh and London concert dates.

The announcement comes after the news that the soundtrack to Robbie Williams’ upcoming biopic, ‘Better Man,’ will be released digitally on December 27 2024 with a physical copy due for release shortly afterwards.

Those who want to get tickets before they go on general sale might be interested to know that pre-ordering the soundtrack does come with benefits ahead of the UK shows - read on to find out more.

Where is Robbie Williams performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Robbie Williams is set to tour the following locations on the following dates:

When can I buy tickets to see Robbie Williams on his 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Those wanting access to pre-sale tickets before they go on general sale can do so by signing-up from today through Robbie Williams’ official website and accessing them from November 13 2024.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets for all four shows will then go on general sale from November 15 2024 from 10am through Ticketmaster UK.

What has Robbie Williams been performing live recently?

Let’s go back a few months to when Robbie Williams took over Hyde Park in London for his BST Hyde Park performance on July 6 2024.

Setlist.FM has published the following performance undertaken by Williams during his headline set.

Let Me Entertain You

Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover)

Strong

Come Undone

Do What U Like (Take That song)

Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

Alright (Supergrass cover)

Parklife

Back for Good (Take That song)

Love My Life

Candy

Supreme

Millennium

Advertising Space

Feel

Kids

Rock DJ

Encore:

No Regrets

She's the One (World Party cover)

Angels

Will you be going to see Robbie Williams performing at one of the number of UK tours that he has announced today, or are you hoping for a 2025 UK festival appearance? Let us know your reaction to the news by leaving a comment down below.