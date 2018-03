Brooke Sharkey plays Sheffield’s Greystones next month.

Featured in The Guardian’s Future 50 top artists in the world list, Brooke Sharkey brings her unique sound to Sheffield as part of her latest UK tour.

Endorsed by the likes of Mary Anne Hobbs on BBC 6 Music, her new songs are a chronicle of her journey over the past 12 months.

The show is on April 4 and tickets are on http://bit.ly/2Ispbqh