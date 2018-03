Legendary singer, songwriter and entertainer Richard Digance will performing at the Beehive Folk Club in Harthill next month.

BAFTA-nominated and Gold Award recipient from The British Academy of Composers and has played more than 4,200 live shows, written 14 books and three stage plays and recorded 32 albums.

His Animal Alphabet poems are used as English teaching aids in 14 countries.

He is in Harthill on April 6, tickets are available from Peter Garrat on 01142 352850 or garratt-p@sky.com