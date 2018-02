Resurrection are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

The South Yorkshire five-piece are back in Worksop for another night of rock and metal covers.

The band’s set is packed with classic tracks from across the decades, including tunes by the likes of Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses and more.

The gig is on Saturday, February, 24.

