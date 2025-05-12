16 record fairs coming to East Midlands in 2025 for vinyl and CD collectors to visit - and find hidden gold?
- East Midlands record collectors - mark the following dates in your diaries.
- Be it collecting on vinyl, CD or even cassette tape, there’s a number of record fairs coming to the region, so far, in 2025.
- We’ve collected 14 fairs coming up this year in your neck of the woods, for the chance of finishing off your collections.
The enduring allure of vinyl continues to captivate physical music collectors, fuelling a huge 21st-century revival for the once-dismissed format.
While some might satisfy their craving with a visit to a nearby record shop or a major music retailer in the region, the truly dedicated often dedicate their weekends to the immersive experience of digging through crates at community halls and market events.
Driven by the thrill of discovering a sought-after 7-inch rarity or an elusive live bootleg, record fairs have transformed into more than just marketplaces. They've become vibrant hubs for enthusiasts to connect, share their expertise, and offer guidance within the collecting community.
So, for those in the East Midlands eager to explore a curated selection of pre-loved and rare vinyl, where should their search begin?
Drawing upon listings from Record Fairs UK, alongside finds on Facebook and Instagram, we've compiled a guide to upcoming record fairs in the East Midlands throughout the rest of the year. These events present a prime opportunity to uncover some hidden gems and expand your cherished collection.
Record Fairs in East Midlands in 2025 - current dates
All information correct as of writing
- May 17 2025: The Pump Rooms, The Royal Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4AA (10am - 4pm)
- May 17 2025: The Roman’s Rest Pub, 11 Celtic Point, Worksop, S81 7AZ (9am - 2pm)
- May 17 2025: St Joseph’s Church Hall, Forest Street, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 1DA (9am - 3pm)
- May 18 2025: The Batch House, Chesterfield, S41 8JY (10am - 2:30pm)
- May 24 2025: Parish Church Hall, Market Place, Kettering, NN16 OAL (9:30am - 3:30pm)
- May 24 2025: Grosvenor Centre, Ground Floor, Northampton, NN1 2EW (9am - 5pm)
- May 24 2025: Saltbox, Bolero Square, Nottingham, NG1 1LY (10am - 3pm)
- May 30 2025: The Buttermarket, Newark, NG24 1DU (10am - 2:30pm)
- June 1 2025: Open Air Covered Market, Leicester, LE1 5HB (9am - 2pm)
- June 7 2025: Parish Church Hall, Market Place, Kettering, NN16 OAL (9:30am - 3:30pm)
- June 14 2025: Undercover Market, Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1JY (9am - 1pm)
- June 15 2025: St Giles Church, Church Lane Scartho Grimsby, DN33 2EX (10am - 3pm)
- August 9 2025: St Peters Church, 8 St Peters Churchyard, Derby, DE1 1 (9am - 4pm)
- September 7 2025: St Giles Church Hall, St Giles Avenue, Grimsby, DN33 2EZ (10am - 3pm)
- September 7 2025: Aylestone Leisure Centre, Saffron Lane, Leicester, LE2 6LUNovember 1 2025: The Belgrave Rooms, 25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham, NG1 5LB (9am - 3pm)
- December 6 2025: United Reformed Church Hall, 29 Broad Street, Stamford, PE9 1PJ (9am - 3pm)
