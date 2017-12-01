Queen and Adam Lambert are ready to rock Sheffield

Queen & Adam Lambert bring their new tour to the FlyDSA Sheffield Arena next week.

And the band is promising a completely different show to their last tour three years ago.

Guitarist Brian May said: “The general public knows the hits, so you’ve got to cater for that, but we can chuck in a few things that people really don’t expect.

“We’ll do quite a bit more of that this time around.

“There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music.

“He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more.”

Drummer Roger Taylor added: We’re planning on doing stuff we either haven’t done before or haven’t done for a long time.

“We started as an albums band, that’s what we were.

“The fact that we had hits was just a by-product.”

Adam Lambert also welcomes the challenge of digging deeper into the band’s canon of classics.

He said: “What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit.

“Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree.

“We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven’t done before, which I am very excited about.”

The gig is on Friday, December 8 and just a handful of tickets are left on 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2zZq8F6