Postculture headline a big night of live music at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

The Wakefield trio of Tom Battye (guitar & electronics), Matt Glover (bass) and Jonny Battye (drums) will be joined for the night by Adenico.

Support comes from Huddersfield indie four-piece The Pencil Necks.

Details are available at http://bit.ly/2zSFWJG