Popular choir is back to sing in Worksop

The Radcliffe-on-Trent Male Voice Choir is live at The Crossing in Worksop next month.

The popular choir will be in town on March 3 for their first concert in Worksop for five years.

Formed in 1983, the choir raises a lot of money for charity and has a reputation for a high quality of performance.

Last year saw Dr Michael Bonshor become the choir’s new musical director, bringing with him an excellent solo and conductor reputation.

The choir’s Russian-born accompanist Eleonora Babitsky also has a fascinating career history which includes being a regular performer with the Soviet State Philharmonic Society, and an accompanist for Soviet Radio.

Guest violin and cello solo instrumentalists will be two talented Worksop College music scholars, accompanied by the college’s director of music Timothy Uglow.

Tickets are available on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk